CPE resident named to city’s Environmental Board

The City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Belle Hsu to represent District Four on the Environmental Quality Control Board last week.

The request was made by District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Hsu checked off the “environmental” box as her area of interest on her Boards Commissions Committees Application. “I have been a labor & employment attorney for over 25 years,” Hsu wrote.

“I have an interest in the environment and city concerns. I have a lot of experience in detailed work, parsing out legal concepts, balanced with practical concerns,” Hsu wrote.

Senecal said she thought Hsu’s background was well suited to the position. Senecal said Hsu was her neighbor. “I think she is going to be an asset for us in College Park East,” Senecal said.

“I’m grateful that she came forward,” Senecal said.

“We’ll be working to get her involved in the committee and bringing her up to speed,” Senecal said.

Public hearings set for June 9 City Council meeting

The Seal Beach City Council has at least two public hearings scheduled for the Monday, June 9 meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., in the City Council Chambers.

• The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2025-26 city budget. According to a legal notice published in the May 29 print edition of the Sun, any legal challenges to the council’s decision may be limited to issues raised during the hearing.

A copy of the proposed budget is available on the city website.

The new fiscal year starts on July 1.

• The council will hold a separate public hearing on the annual levy for street lighting district one. (For details, see “Street lighting levy hearing set for Monday, June 9,” at sunnews.org.)