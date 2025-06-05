Seal Beach Police announce new Coyote Reporting Portal

The Seal Beach Police Department and Seal Beach Animal Control launched a new Coyote Reporting Portal at www.sealbeachca.gov/coyote, giving residents a fast, data-driven way to log sightings, encounters, and aggressive behavior. Reports feed directly to Animal Control Officers (ACOs) and SBPD personnel, allowing staff to map hot spots, track trends, and deploy education or enforcement resources where they’re needed most.

For on-the-go convenience, the same reporting form is now live in the City’s

MySealBeach app, available free of charge on both major platforms:

• Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mysealbeach/id6477608090

• Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.civicapps.sealbeachca

“Accurate, real-time data lets us protect people, pets—and coyotes—without wasting precious resources,” said SBPD Chief Michael Henderson. “These new tools put science and community engagement in the palm of every resident’s hand.”

Why reporting matters—but sightings alone aren’t ‘bad’

Wildlife biologists at Cal State Long Beach stress that coyotes are important urban predators that keep rodent and rabbit populations in check; seeing a healthy coyote at a respectful distance is a sign of a balanced ecosystem, not a crisis. Problems arise only when food attractants (overflowing trash, outdoor pet food) or intentional feeding break down the animal’s natural fear of humans.

Attempting to trap or relocate “nuisance” coyotes often worsens conflicts: removing an alpha pair leaves a vacancy that transient coyotes fill, breed earlier, and produce larger litters.

Smart coexistence built on good hazing and attractant removal keeps everyone safer.

(Editor’s note: Also, state law forbids relocating them. California Code of Regulations, Title 14, Section 465.5 requires the immediate killing or release of furbearing non-game animals. Coyotes are non-game animals. The text of section 465.5 does not specify coyotes.)

For more information about CSULB’s Mammal Lab, please visit: https://www.csulb.edu/biological-sciences/mammal-lab/keeping-you-and-your-pets-safe- urban-coyotes

Safe hazing: How to move a coyote along—confidently and humanely

• Be big and loud: stand tall, wave arms, clap, shout, blow a whistle, or use an air horn.

• Throw small objects: toss tennis balls, pebbles, or sticks toward (not at the head of) the coyote; squirt water or a vinegar-water mix.

• Maintain eye contact and back away slowly. Never turn your back or run.

• Vary your tools: Rotate noisemakers so coyotes don’t “get used” to one deterrent.

• Finish the job: continue until the coyote fully retreats.

• Know when to stop: If the animal appears sick or trapped, give it space and call seal beach animal control instead of hazing.

• Protect pets: Pick up small dogs; keep larger pets leashed.

Additional prevention tips

• Secure trash in lidded cans; remove fallen fruit.

• Keep cats indoors (especially at night) and dogs on short leashes.

• Never feed coyotes—intentional or accidental.

Who to contact—and when

• If a coyote is actively attacking or poised to attack a person, treat it as an immediate threat and dial 9-1-1 at once.

• When the situation is urgent but not life-threatening—for example, a coyote is stalking pets, refusing to retreat after you haze it, or you witness someone intentionally feeding or harassing coyotes—call SBPD’s 24-hour non- emergency dispatch line at (562) 594-7232.

• For all routine sightings where the animal keeps its distance, den locations, or attractants such as unsecured trash cans, simply submit a report at sealbeachca.gov/coyote or through the MySealBeach app, attaching photos or video when safe. Or you may call Seal Beach Animal Control at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1606 or email animalcontrol@sealbeachca.gov.

Remember: a lone coyote passing through is usually just doing its job—document it online and let it move along.

For more information, follow the Seal Beach Police Department on social media @sealbeachpolice.