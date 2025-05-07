Briefing Room: Is it legal to put a for sale sign on your parked car?

Is it legal to put a for sale sign on one of our vehicles when parked near our house on Ocean?

Thank you, Bethany

Hi Bethany,

Thank you for your question regarding the legality of placing a “For Sale” sign on a vehicle parked on a public street.

Yes, you are permitted to display a “For Sale” sign on your personal vehicle while it’s parked on a public street, as long as the vehicle is still actively used and not left in the same place solely for advertising purposes. The key is to ensure that the vehicle isn’t being treated as a stationary billboard.

Additionally, the vehicle must be parked in compliance with all parking regulations.

It’s also important to understand California’s 72-hour parking rule. Under California Vehicle Code §22651(k), it is unlawful to leave a vehicle parked in the same location on a public street for more than 72 consecutive hours without moving it. If the vehicle is reported, parking control officers may place a warning notice on it. If the vehicle remains unmoved beyond the 72-hour window, it may be cited or even towed. In Seal Beach, enforcement of this rule is typically complaint-based, but it’s something to keep in mind when selling a vehicle.

Beyond the legal aspects, there are safety considerations too. Vehicles that remain parked for long periods in the same location can attract unwanted attention. Criminals often view these vehicles as easy targets for break-ins or even theft. Regularly moving your vehicle not only helps you comply with the law but also reduces the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Lastly, if you’re trying to sell your car, consider also using online platforms or local classifieds to reach a broader audience. Websites like Autotrader, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace can be effective tools to sell your vehicle quickly while reducing the need to rely solely on street advertising.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!