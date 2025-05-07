Legendary Sunset Beach postal clerk retires

There are many good people who work for the United States Postal Service. Look at Rick Scoccia who was a letter carrier for 39 years in Huntington Beach, Gino Nardo who was a postal worker in Seal Beach and retired after 39 years of service and now the legendary Sunset Beach postal clerk Andy Chan who retired after 20 years. Andy, who’s well liked, is retiring to take care of his 88-year-old mother who has dementia.

The 72-year-old postal clerk who sorted mail, handled the busy counter and all the tasks needed to help Sunset Beach residents get mail (they do not have home delivery like most other places,) smiled and said he’s enjoyed every part of his job, especially serving the customers who are like family.

Here’s what the customers said:

Sunset Beach Music owner Billy Fuller said: “I admired his peacefulness that he always displayed so effortlessly.”

Sunset Beach Anderson Art Gallery owner Bill Anderson said: “The Sunset Beach Post Office has been fortunate for many years to have Andy. He fits the character of Sunset Beach with his pleasant, friendly personality.”

“Andy is the nicest person and always helps others in a meticulous and thoughtful manner. He’s been the fabric of our Town,” said Sunset Beach Woman’s Club Parliamentarian Dawn McCormack.

Sunset Beach Captain Jacks owner Tim Haley said: “Andy has made Sunset Beach a better place for all of us. We’ll miss him.”

“Andy has been a reliable part of our local post office for many years. His service and commitment to our city will make a lasting impact. We thank him for his years of hard work and wish him a fulfilling retirement.”

Although Andy’s service to others continues with a new chapter, other postal clerks continue to work tirelessly to help the public like he has.