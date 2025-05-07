LB men’s volleyball earns top seed for NCAA Championship

The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee announced the field for the 2025 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship last week. After being ranked No. 1 for the last 13 weeks, Long Beach State earned an At-Large selection as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Long Beach State (27-3), who won their sixth Big West regular season championship in the last seven seasons and advanced to the Big West Championship finals received one of two at-large selections into the National Championship. This selection marks the 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and the eighth in the last nine seasons.

The Beach will face off against eighth-seeded Fort Valley State (16-9) as the back-to-back SIAC champions return to the tournament. Long Beach State will take on the Wildcats at 2 p.m. today in the third match of the quarterfinals.

The rest of the field includes Loyola Chicago taking on Pepperdine, and UCLA facing Belmont Abbey. Hawai’i, seeded second, will match up against the winner of the play-in match between Penn State and hosted by Daemen.

The quarterfinals begin today, May 8 at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio, with the semifinals to be held on Saturday, May 10. All six of those matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The championship match is set for Monday, May 12 at 4 p.m. (PT) and will be televised live on ESPN2.