Briefing Room: If you find someone else’s property, bring it to the Seal Beach Police

Hi Seal Beach!

I’ve lost my wallet before, and I know how frustrating it can be to hope that someone will find it and return it. Unfortunately, it wasn’t turned in, and I can only imagine how much easier it would have been if it had been found by someone as caring as the people of Seal Beach.

In Seal Beach, we’re fortunate to live and work in a community that looks out for one another. Time and time again, people in this city have shown just how caring they are by turning in found property—whether it’s a cell phone, wallet, keys, or even a pair of sunglasses. It’s this sense of integrity and kindness that truly makes Seal Beach special.

If you find something that doesn’t belong to you, please bring it to the Seal Beach Police Department. We have the resources and the means to reunite lost property with its rightful owner. We encourage you not to hold on to the item or try to locate the owner yourself—let us handle that! With access to important records and databases, we can often track down owners quickly and ensure the property is returned safely.

The Seal Beach Police Department will hold on to found property for 90 days while making every effort to contact the rightful owner. If we’re unable to identify or locate the owner, the item may be auctioned or disposed of according to the law.

What about finders keepers? For items valued less than $250, they can be claimed by the finder after 90 days if no one claims them (but you must fill out a form at the time you turn the item in to us). For items valued over $250, a notice must be published in a local newspaper, as required by California Civil Code §2080.2 & §2080.3. The finder is responsible for the cost of publication. After seven days of publication, if no one has claimed the property, title will vest with the finder.

What truly makes Seal Beach unique is the care and responsibility its residents show toward their community. Every week, people turn in found property, proving that this is a place where neighbors help each other. This collective sense of compassion strengthens the fabric of our community and makes Seal Beach the special place that it is.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!