PLAYLIST 2024 Concert at Huntington Beach High School

Huntington Beach High School is set to host its highly anticipated PLAYLIST concert on Nov. 1 and 2.

PLAYLIST 2024 is a big rock ‘n’ roll concert filled with the latest creative work from the Academy of Performing Arts (APA). The Music, Media, Entertainment, Technology (MMET) Popular Music/Media students will be premiering original music and music videos, paired with the best in contemporary music. Also involving APA’s Technical Theatre and Costume Design departments, PLAYLIST is an entirely student-curated show that speaks directly to their generation, all while upholding the same high entertainment standards you have come to expect from APA.

Michael Simmons, the event’s musical director, is excited about the diversity of the program this year. “The PLAYLIST concert is more than just a performance—it’s a celebration of creativity and collaboration. Our students have poured their hearts into these pieces, and it’s going to be something really special.”

MMET concerts are known for their variety of musical genres and standout student performances, but the annual PLAYLIST concert is especially exciting. In addition to featuring songs currently on the radio, it showcases emerging artists, giving the community the opportunity to perhaps catch an early glimpse of a future recording industry star.

Vocal director Nicole Kubis highlighted the unique approach to the PLAYLIST concert: “The students are taking ownership of their artistry. We’ve given them the tools, but they’re the ones bringing the energy and ideas to life. It’s incredible to see their growth and passion.”

PLAYLIST 2024 will take place in the historic Huntington Beach High School Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., and two shows on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Get tickets online or at the door with student and senior discounts available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hbapa.org