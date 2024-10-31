Seal Beach council extends parking ticket processing contract with Data Ticket, Inc.

The City Council on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, unanimously approved an amendment to the existing contract with Data Ticket, Inc.

This was originally a Consent Calendar item, but was pulled for separate consideration at the request of District Three Councilwoman Lisa Landau.

Before the meeting, Landau emailed a question to Acting City Manager Patrick Gallegos:

“Can you please have staff provide an overview of all costs and revenues associated with this contract, from last contract to the current one.”

“This is for parking citations only,” The fees are based on each transaction, before releasing funds to the city,” Gallegos wrote in part. His reply was sent at 4:55 p.m., before the 7 p.m. council meeting.

Gallegos listed the most common fees for each transaction, such as 85 cents for a handwritten citation.

During the meeting, Police Chief Michael Henderson explained that patrol officers sometimes issue citations that they write by hand. (Parking enforcement officers use a device to print out citations.) Henderson said the citations were entered into the system by hand.

Gallegos wrote in his email that if a parking ticket were issued with an e-ticket writer for $68 for being over the time limit, the city was looking at total fees of $2.05.

“The more work that is provided by data ticket [sic], the more fees are collected by data ticket,” Gallegos wrote.

“Please note that these fees range from 65 cents to $5.15 based on the level of service that is provided,” Gallegos wrote.

Background

Data Ticket, Inc., has processed citations for the Seal Beach Police Department since 2015, according to the staff report prepared by SBPD Support Services Bureau Capt. Nick Nicholas.

The contract was extended in 2023 and is set to expire Dec. 9, 2024, according to Nicholas.

“Over the last 10 years the parking management system has become fully automated with the support of Data Ticket. This includes the integration of automated citation management tied in with our license plate recognition technology and a fully integrated parking permit system that supports all parking permits including virtual residential parking permits,” Nicholas wrote.

“Based upon the partnership with Data Ticket, the administration of the City’s parking program is effective and more efficient for residents, visitors and staff,” Nicholas wrote.

“The majority of the pricing remains the same as the previous contract fees,” Nicholas wrote.

According to Nicholas, the increased costs are included in the city’s current budget and future costs will be included in future budget cycles.