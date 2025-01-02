Meet Huntington Beach City Clerk Lisa-Lane Barnes

When the Robin Estanislau announced she was retiring from the Huntington Beach city clerk position after serving for many years, Lisa-Lane Barnes, a local Realtor and volunteer, wanted to answer the call “to serve and help shape the future of our remarkable City,” she said. “Huntington Beach is a dynamic town, and I believe together we can continue to build on our strengths and tackle the challenges we face.”

Throughout Barnes’s election, she emphasized the importance of good business acumen and innovative solutions. “I’m committed to creating an inclusive and transparent government that listens to our residents.”

Before being elected to the City Clerk’s Office, Barnes was a Huntington Beach Community and Library Services Commissioner. She also announced the Fourth of July Parade, and holds a California Real Estate License at Coldwell Banker Campbell Realtors.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said: “I’m looking forward to working with Lisa. She is definitely motivated and driven to do great things in her serving of HB. I believe that she will do the Clerk position proud!”

Huntington Beach resident Laszlo Lak said: “In a time of uncertainty, Lisa brings integrity, organizational skills and trust. She has the determination and dedication needed for this office. We’re lucky to have her.”

Among Barnes’s new assignments as City Clerk is a voter ID mandate that the City Council wanted and endorsed. Barnes said she looks forward to the challenges before her and feels it’s a privilege to serve the people of Huntington Beach.

“I am ready to work with our elected officials and facilitate the plans they have.”

Barnes and her husband Steve are active participants in the city. Steve Barnes is now a commissioner for Huntington Beach Community and Library Services, and they both attend Calvary Chapel of the Harbour where they volunteer.

Learn more on the City Clerk’s Office at: https://www.huntingtonbeachca.gov/government/city_clerk/index.php

You can contact Barnes at: (714) 536-5227. Her e-mail address is:

lisalane.barnes@surfcity-hb.org.