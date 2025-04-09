Regarding Lampson

Regarding the Lampson Project I understand they will be possibly talking about it at the meeting tonight (March 24). I understand the developer is planning on bringing a lawsuit against Seal Beach regarding the sewer and water connections for the sight. First it is the property owners responsibility to get this taken care of at the beginning of his efforts to get the project done. 2. The developer should have obtained financing for this thru the city of Los Alamitos as they will be responsible for financing of water and sewer services as the property is in Los Alamitos.

Diane Delaterre

College Park East