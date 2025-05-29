SBPD steps up  outreach on ‘Daylighting’ parking law

Since California Assembly Bill 413 (“Daylighting Law”) took effect on January 1, 2025, the Seal Beach Police Department has invested considerable time in community education, such as briefings at local meetings, social- media campaigns, and direct outreach to schools and civic groups.

Recently, motorists who park too close to a crosswalk may notice a printed informational flyer or a parking-citation warning placed on their windshields. These materials are another phase of our education campaign. However, drivers should understand that any vehicle parked in violation of the Seal Beach Municipal Code or the California Vehicle Code is subject to citation, and violators may be cited with or without prior warning.

Assembly Bill 413 amended CVC §22500 to prohibit:

• Parking within 20 feet of the approach side of any marked or unmarked crosswalk.

• Parking within 15 feet of a crosswalk that has curb extensions (such as on Ocean Avenue).

These restrictions apply to every intersection in California, not just in Seal Beach. Curbs do not need to be painted red, and “No Parking” signs are not required for the rule to be enforceable.

“Our priority is safety, and education is always our first tool,” said Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “For months, we have explained the daylighting rule and why it helps keep people safe. The flyers and courtesy warnings you might see on your car continue that outreach. Nevertheless, illegally parked vehicles that cause a hazard may still be issued a citation—because safety on our streets is non-negotiable.”

Blocking the first 20 feet in front of a crosswalk increases visibility for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, reducing the likelihood of collisions, especially in busy areas near schools, parks, and Main Street.

Here is what drivers should do:

• Stop or park at least 20 feet back from the approach side of any crosswalk (or 15 feet when curb extensions exist).

• Remember that a typical passenger vehicle is roughly 15 feet long—about one car-length plus a little extra distance keeps you legal.

• Share the information: the more neighbors who comply, the safer our intersections become.

For questions about parking regulations, contact the SBPD Parking team at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1119 or email parking@sealbeachca.gov.