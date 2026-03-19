SBPD investigating e-bike-pedestrian collision

A pedestrian was struck by a minor riding what police are calling an e-bike near Ocean and Main Street around 5:35 p.m., Thursday, March 12.

As of Monday, March 16, the victim was in critical but stable condition, according to Lt. Julia Clasby, the SBPD’s public information officer.

“The Seal Beach Police Department is currently investigating a serious traffic collision that occurred this afternoon near the intersection of Main Street and Ocean Avenue,” according to a Thursday, March 12 post on the SBPD Facebook page.

“The collision involved a juvenile riding a Surron electric bicycle and an elderly female pedestrian who was crossing the street,” the post said.

“The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The juvenile rider was not injured,” the post said.

“The Seal Beach Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Response (STAR) Team is on scene conducting the investigation. Additional details will be released when they become available,” the post said.

There has been online debate—on Facebook and Reddit, for example—about whether the victim was struck by an electric bike or an electric motorcycle. However, the police described it as an e-bike.