Briefing Room: Addressing the issue of bicycle traffic violations in Seal Beach

Dear Capt. Nick:

First want you to know I totally respect the SBPD and all related employees.

That being said, was hoping for helpful news in your 250 word reply to John’s 50 word note.

Was figuring finally some answers to help reduce this long-running bicycle violation problem.

But I guess no real solution to all the road violations in our area. Every day I see bikes going thru stop signs and sometimes even lights. And also have a bunch of younger kids on electric bikes doing wheelies all over roads-then I get “the finger” when I pull up after they’ve also gone thru a stop sign to ask if maybe they try a bit better to abide by vehicle law.

Guess the only ones “working together” are the folks not riding bikes. Whatever, keep trying something that might work-guess citizens arrests are in play.

Best regards, Mike

Hi Mike,

Thanks for writing. I’m going to be very clear because safety—and accuracy—matter. As I’ve explained dozens of times over the many years I’ve written this column, the SBPD cannot be everywhere at once.

From Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2025, we responded to 28,760+ calls for service, took 2,144 reports, made 598 arrests, handled 190 traffic collisions, and answered 737 life-or-death 911 calls. With finite personnel, we triage crimes against persons first, then crimes against property, then Vehicle Code and other violations. That prioritization is standard in policing, and it’s how we keep people safe.

• Here’s what will actually help: when you see a violation, call us in the moment. Use our non-emergency line (562) 594-7232 right away, or 911 for anything that is legitimately a life-or-death emergency.

Please don’t mail us about it after the fact—we can’t investigate what we don’t know about when it’s happening.

Further, per the California Penal Code, we cannot take enforcement action for a minor violation (and most misdemeanors) not committed in our presence.

• Law refresher you can share with neighbors and e-bike riders: bicyclists have the same rights and duties as drivers (CVC §21200). That includes stopping at stop signs (CVC §22450) and obeying red lights (CVC §21453). Most bicycle violations are infractions, not arrestable offenses (see CVC §40000.1). We address them with targeted enforcement and citations when we’re called in the moment and can safely intervene.

• About “citizen’s arrests”: California Penal Code §837 allows a private person to make an arrest only in narrow circumstances (e.g., a public offense committed in your presence). Even then, it carries risk and is not appropriate for traffic infractions. Attempting to stop, detain, or confront riders can expose you to criminal liability (e.g., assault/battery, false imprisonment, or impersonating an officer) and serious personal safety risks. Do not chase, block, or grab anyone; do not step into traffic; do not try to physically hold a person for police. Call us and be a good witness—that’s the safest and most effective role.

Thus far, the worst thing to happen to you has been someone giving you “the finger,” but we know people are capable of much more aggressive responses. It is our job to handle this, so please let us do it and do not get involved.

I’m proud of how deeply the SBPD and our community truly work together—not as a slogan, but as a daily practice. Residents call in real time so we can respond and spot patterns; parents and schools partner with us on bike/e-bike safety; neighborhood groups share camera footage and detailed descriptions that drive targeted enforcement; volunteers in policing extend our reach at events and during special operations; businesses and faith groups host forums that keep conversations honest and solutions practical; and our outreach—from Coffee with a Cop to presentations with Facility Dog Yosa—turns trust into action.

This teamwork lets us educate first, enforce when needed, and focus limited resources where they make the most impact. It’s a genuine partnership, and I’m grateful for it.

Here’s the bottom line: if you actually want fewer bikes blowing stop signs, pick up the phone. Call (562) 594-7232 in real time (or 911 for life-threatening emergencies), give us the who/what/where/when, and let trained officers handle it. Do not confront riders, do not try “citizen’s arrests,” and do not step into traffic—traffic infractions aren’t arrestable, and vigilante enforcement is both unsafe and potentially illegal. We’ll do the enforcing; you do the reporting.

Lastly, while we appreciate any questions received from the community for this column, if you’re going to mail something to us, please send it to the SBPD at 911 Seal Beach Blvd.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.