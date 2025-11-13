Seal Beach physician Elmo Agatep embarks on a new chapter 

After more than two decades of caring for the residents of Seal Beach, Dr. Elmo Agatep is stepping away from his longtime practice to begin a new chapter with the Sports Medicine Department at Hoag Hospital.

For 21 years, Dr. Agatep has been a fixture in the community – a doctor who’s as likely to be seen chatting with patients on Main Street as he is consulting in his office. “Seal Beach has a small-town feel,” he said. “You get to know your patients and interact with them as community members, not just medical cases. My time here shaped me both professionally and personally.”

In recognition of his decades of service and the compassion he’s shown countless residents, the Seal City Council presented Dr. Agatep with an official proclamation on Monday, Nov. 10, honoring his contributions to the health and well-being of the community.

Dr. Agatep’s path to medicine began with a deep desire to help people in all stages of life, from birth to end of life, and his inspiration came early. “Growing up, I watched ‘Marcus Welby, M.D.’ and saw how meaningful it could be to really know your patients,” he said. That perspective shaped his approach to care, one that emphasizes not only medical treatment but also empathy, connection, and humility.

His career took a unique turn when his passion for athletics led him into sports medicine. After a fellowship at UCLA Harbor Medical, he began working with elite athletes and eventually served as a physician for the U.S. Olympic Beach Volleyball and Women’s Water Polo teams. He’s been on the sidelines for some of Team USA’s most memorable moments, including gold medal celebrations in Tokyo.

One of his most touching memories, however, had nothing to do with medals. During the Paris Olympics, Dr. Agatep helped fulfill the dying wish of an athlete’s husband, who wanted to see his wife compete one last time. “I got my license to practice in Paris so I could care for him there,” he said. “That experience reinforced one of my mottos: ‘We can do hard things.’”

Through all of his accomplishments, Seal Beach has remained at the heart of Dr. Agatep’s work and philosophy. “This community gave me professional joy and purpose,” he said. “It’s humbled me and taught me what it really means to serve. My approach has always been to treat the whole person – body, mind, and spirit.”

As he transitions to his new role at Hoag, Dr. Agatep is eager to continue advancing sports medicine—not just for elite athletes, but for patients of all abilities. “Exercise is the best medicine we can prescribe,” he said. “I’m excited to apply what I’ve learned from Olympians to the general community.”

He’s quick to add that Seal Beach will remain an important part of his life. He still trains in Jiu Jitsu on Main Street and volunteers with the Los Alamitos High School athletic program as a team physician.

“I’m so thankful to the people of Seal Beach for welcoming me, trusting me, and allowing me to be part of your lives,” Dr. Agatep said. “I’m taking away far more than I’ve given. Seal Beach will always be home.”