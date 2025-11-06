Seal Beach Pumpkin Palooza Halloween Bash

Jim Quinlan and Rhonda Berry welcomed more than 200 eager pumpkin carving guests to their fifth annual and carefully planned 2025 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Palooza held on Oct. 30. This creative event was the fifth annual neighborhood party at 13th Street and Central, Seal Beach.

Event Invitations were hand-carried throughout the neighborhood in late September. However, most neighbors have come to anticipate the block party get-together by word of mouth and kids start asking “when” they can come to carve pumpkins.

“This year’s gathering was over-the-top compared to prior years,” Quinlan said. “With creative pumpkin carving by adults and children of all ages, participants showed so much creative talent! It is always very special to see neighbors meeting neighbors who have never met prior to these festive Halloween neighborhood gatherings that are proven to be very fun time for all.”

Adding to the creative process, organizers enjoyed visits from members of the Growing Tree Child Development Center who stopped by to visit and learn about Halloween event preparation. Teaching community spirit at an early age offers positive inspiration and the excitement of little children is always an added highlight for volunteers while event preparation tasks are in progress. This year’s set-up included assistance from Art Lucera, Terri Quinlan, Roland Mollan, and handymen: Chris Villegas and Armando Marquez.

Rhonda Berry, who is the official game-planner maven, is always pleased to see the outcome of this well-crafted event. “Our annual neighborhood gathering is such a joyful and memorable celebration for locals Seal Beach residents, and it is a pleasure to be a part of making Pumpkin Palooza such a success,” Berry said.

Pumpkins are carved on Oct. 30 and are on display all day on Oct. 31. Because fresh pumpkins have a limited shelf life, once they are carved, pumpkins are discarded into landfill. Hundreds of guest photos and videos keep the Halloween Spirit alive and well preserved within Social Media Apps including Shutterfly: https://link.shutterfly.com/2jcuctZIYXb