Boeing employees invest in The Youth Center’s programs

This week, the Employee Community Fund of Boeing – Southern California Chapter awarded a $2,500 grant to The Youth Center in support of programs for local children. The heart of ECF Southern California is the employee referral process through which donors can nominate nonprofits to receive a grant. Past Youth Center Board member and current Boeing employee, Vera Fair nominated The Youth Center for the grant.

Boeing is committed to helping students of all backgrounds achieve their full potential. The Boeing Company has been empowering employees to make greater impact by pooling their tax-deductible donations for more than 60 years. Employee advisory boards provide combined employee donations to nonprofits in their community through ECF grants. Boeing pays all administrative costs so 100 percent of every employee dollar helps strengthen local communities.

“Thank you just does not seem to be enough. Our gratitude for Boeing employee’s generosity is boundless. This funding will be 100% used to provide direct support and enrich programs for local children. Especially during this difficult year, when demand for our programs and scholarships is at its peak, we are fortunate to receive this award and provide care to even more children,” said Lina Lumme, The Youth Center CEO.

The Youth Center offers many after school programs and summer Teen Camp and Camp S.H.A.R.K. (which stands for Science, Hands-on, Recreation and Knowledge), as well as No School Days, Kids Night Out, music education, tutoring, Leadership Academy and Every 15 Minutes. For more information regarding The Youth Center’s programs and scholarship opportunities, visit www.theyouthcenter.org.

The Youth Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform children’s lives one family at a time through collaborative social, educational and recreational programs.

Since the birth of the Youth Center in 1952, The Youth Center has been honored to establish valuable partnerships within the community and acknowledges their critical importance in the organization’s current and future success.

For more information on The Youth Center, call 562-493-4043 or visit www.TheYouthCenter.org.

Youth Center kids hold up a grant certificate from the Southern California Chapter of the Employees Community Fund of Boeing for $2,500.

