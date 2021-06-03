Sunset Beach’s Mother’s Market scheduled to open July 28

The new Mother’s Market in Sunset Beach (Peters Landing, 16400 Pacific Coast Highway, #114) will open at 7 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, according to Deborah Rubino of Mother’s Market & Kitchen.

“A local charity or food bank will benefit from the event,” she said. “Christian McCormick, who previously worked at Huntington Beach’s Newland Center and Signal Hill, will be the store manager. Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.”

This location, Mother’s ninth in Southern California, will offer all the same categories found in other stores, including an organic produce and a juice bar, full grocery, dairy, wellness and body care.

“We’ll also have an expanded Grab N Go Line of Prepared Foods,” said Brandon Rowe, a company official.

“I was thrilled to hear Mother’s Market was opening a new store in Peters Landing. It has always had high quality everything, now it will be a bit easier to reach for folks on this side of town,” said Huntington Beach City Council Member Barbara Delgleize.

“I’m so excited!” said Dawn McCormack, vice president of the Sunset Beach Community Association.

“I love Mother’s Market and the idea of being able to walk across PCH to pick up some of their great organic foods! We’ve needed a grocery store near Sunset Beach since Woody’s Market closed decades ago,” McCormack said.

“Being a local and vegetarian/vegan, this is going to be life changing!” said local resident Melesssa Austin, owner of Posh Pooch in Seal Beach.

Calvary Chapel of the Harbour Senior Pastor Joe Pedick said, “We’re overjoyed to have Mothers Market as our new neighbors. We already love shopping there, so it will be a huge convenience having it in our center. What a great asset it will be for the community.”

Jobseekers can apply in June. A banner with a direct “url” will be posted in front of the store to show how to apply. People also can text Sunset 66858 to receive updates and join the Family Rewards Program. To learn more about the new Mother’s Market and Kitchen, contact Brandon at 714-549-6400.

