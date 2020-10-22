Bay Theatre work to continue

Sidewalk, parking at location to be closed for up to 4 weeks

The sidewalk and parking spaces in front of Main Street’s Bay Theatre have been fenced off for construction work. The area could be closed for up to four weeks, according to City Manager Jill Ingram.

The fence went up in front of the Bay Theatre Thursday, Oct. 15.

In a Friday, Oct. 16 email, Ingram wrote that “the contractor retained by the Bay Theater owner mobilized to the site yesterday after obtaining a Public Works encroachment permit to construct the required Main Street public right-of-way improvements along the frontage of the Bay Theater building.”

Workers are “[i]nstalling a new curb, gutter, and sidewalk and entrance to the theatre to comply with ADA,” wrote owner Paul Dunlap in an Oct. 16 email.

As previously reported, the Bay Theatre has been closed since 2012. Dunlap bought the Bay Theatre in 2016. In May 2016, Dunlap told the City Council that his goal was to restore the Bay Theatre as closely as possible to its original form.