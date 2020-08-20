Bay Theatre owner waiting for city approvals

The owner of the Bay Theatre reported this week that he is waiting for city approval to continue construction on the Main Street landmark.

“The concrete has been poured throughout the theatre with our new ADA accessible elevations,” wrote Paul Dunlap of the Dunlap Group in an Aug. 17 email.

The Sun emailed questions about the status of the Bay Theatre project on that date. No reply was received as of editorial deadline.

“The end of July we submitted our final set of plans all 40 pages of them” to the city of Seal Beach, Dunlap wrote.

“We are now waiting on the city approval to proceed further in the construction,” Dunlap wrote.

“Given those facts we are still aways [a long distance] away from being able to announce an opening date. I know it seems like it is taking forever but it has been a complicated design process creating a venue for both live and cinematic events. We would rather take our time and get it right and create a finished product we can be proud of,” Dunlap wrote.

The Bay Theatre has been closed since 2012. Dunlap bought the Bay Theatre in 2016. In May 2016, Dunlap told the City Council that his goal was to restore the Bay Theatre as closely as possible to its original form

In November 2016, the Sun reported that Dunlap had an agreement with Chase Bank to provide parking.