LAHS students focus on mental health, courage

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and students in Los Alamitos High School’s Advanced Film program are using their creativity and courage to shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health, according to a press release from Los Al Unified School District.

The talented group of students recently participated in the Directing Change: Youth Creating Change program, where they produced a powerful 30-second public service announcement. Their film highlights the mental health struggles athletes can face and encourages open conversations about breaking down stigma and supporting one another.

The students’ PSA was selected as the winner of the countywide competition.

On Friday, Sept. 5, the students were honored at Angel Stadium as part of a special panel on mental health featuring Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe and pitcher Ben Joyce, who shared personal experiences and encouraged youth to speak openly about mental wellness. Later that evening, the students’ PSA premiered on the Jumbotron before and during the Angels’ game against the Oakland Athletics, reaching thousands of fans.

More than 100 Los Alamitos Unified staff members attended the game to cheer on the students and show their support as the PSA debuted on the big screen.

This recognition was made possible through the partnership between the Los Angeles Angels and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA), which works to promote mental health and connect residents with resources through the county’s website, OC Navigator.

The collaboration leverages the Angels’ platform to raise awareness for mental wellness across Orange County.

“This was such a meaningful experience for our students,” said Conner Brown, Los Alamitos High School Film teacher. “To see their work recognized on such a big stage, while also tackling an issue as important as mental health, shows them that their voices matter and that storytelling can truly make an impact.”

Los Alamitos High School’s Focus Studios and Advanced Film program, led by Brown, continues to provide students with opportunities to create meaningful content that makes a difference in their community and beyond.