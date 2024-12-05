Briefing Room: Designing for crime prevention and safety

Hi Seal Beach,

When it comes to creating safer neighborhoods and businesses, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) is an essential strategy. Pronounced “sep-ted,” CPTED focuses on designing and managing physical spaces to deter crime and promote safety. This proactive approach integrates simple, practical changes into the environment to make it less inviting to criminal activity.

At the Seal Beach Police Department, our two Community Oriented Policing (COP) Team officers are trained in CPTED principles. This specialized training equips them to help residents and business owners assess their properties and implement security improvements based on proven best practices. CPTED strategies focus on influencing how spaces are used and perceived, emphasizing natural surveillance, controlled access, and fostering a sense of community ownership. It’s not about turning your home or business into a fortress but using smart design and thoughtful planning to discourage criminal behavior.

The COP Team is a dedicated two-officer unit focused on community engagement and addressing crime and quality-of-life concerns through innovative problem-solving strategies. Their flexible assignment allows them to respond to a wide range of issues, including offering CPTED assessments for homes and businesses. This free service, provided by the SBPD, helps ensure your property is following best practices to deter crime and enhance safety. The COP Team’s specialized training and adaptable schedule make them uniquely positioned to provide this valuable resource to the Seal Beach community.

Our COP Team is available to evaluate your property and provide tailored recommendations to improve safety. For example, ensuring all entryways, parking areas, and pathways are well-lit eliminates hiding spots for potential criminals. Properly placed surveillance cameras act as both a deterrent and an investigative tool. Overgrown landscaping, such as bushes or trees that obstruct views of doors and windows, should be trimmed to enhance visibility. Businesses can store high-value items like jewelry or electronics toward the rear of the store, away from public view, while clear signage and strategic fencing can define property boundaries and direct pedestrian flow.

Implementing CPTED principles not only reduces the risk of crime but also improves the overall quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors. By addressing potential vulnerabilities, you send a clear message that your property and community are cared for and protected. The Seal Beach Police Department is here to help you make that a reality. To schedule a CPTED evaluation of your home or business, contact our COP Team through our non-emergency number at (562) 594-7232. Together, we can make Seal Beach a safer place for everyone.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!