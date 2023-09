The Seal Beach Lions 45th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire event took place Sept. 9 and 10 at Eisenhower Park spanning both sides of the pier. More than 100 artisan vendors sold their wares. The event attracted good crowds. Seal Beach Lions provided a kids craft area to entertain their children while their parents were able to browse and shop the Faire. Seal Beach Leos (pictured), the junior arm of Lions, cooked BBQ food for sale at the event.