AoP aims to assume global conservation role

From the sound of it, the Aquarium of the Pacific could step out into the global community to assume a greater role in the environmental affairs that govern our planet.

“We need to find a way to live and work on the planet that doesn’t actually diminish these resources to the point that they cannot be recovered,” incoming Aquarium CEO Jeff Flocken said on Friday.

“I would like to see the reputation of the aquarium be known for and be known positively, in an iconic way, as a conservation organization that is doing incredible work for the region in southern California, but also at the same time, taking that to a global platform, he said.

Aquarium officials said Flocken will replace Dr. Jerry Shubel and will start Jan. 1.

“He brings to the organization a wealth of knowledge and connections in policy, communications, conservation science, sustainability, fundraising and managing teams to enact change to better the lives of animals, empower communities and save species,” the Aquarium said in a statement.

“The Aquarium is not just a place to connect with animals and nature. We are committed to conserving our planet. We already have important programs that are saving species, but want to take this to the next level,” said Aquarium of the Pacific Board Chair Jennifer Hagle.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeffrey Flocken and all of the knowledge and expertise he brings to establish the Aquarium of the Pacific as a national and international leader in conservation,” she said.

Flocken’s prior experience includes roles as President, Humane Society International; North American Regional Director, International Fund for Animal Welfare; International Affairs Specialist at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Director of Education, Policy and Outreach, Conservation International; and Endangered Species Outreach Manager, National Wildlife Federation. He has a juris doctor from the Wayne State School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Communications and English from the University of Michigan.

“I am honored to be joining the nationally esteemed institution of the Aquarium of the Pacific,” said the incoming Aquarium of the Pacific President and CEO. “Having devoted my life to trying to make the planet a better place for animals and people, the Aquarium of the Pacific is the perfect place for me to not only focus on marine life, but also embrace the vibrant community in Long Beach and the greater Los Angeles area,” he said.

In the interview, Flocken said his goal was indeed to usher in a new level of global recognition and respect for the Aquarium of the Pacific.

He cited ongoing collaborations with the world’s finest conversation groups and groundbreaking programs like the Zebra Shark breeding program that have the potential for the Long Beach based aquarium to join the global status of respected organizations like the San Diego Zoo.

Currently, in addition to its cultural conservation program, it’s First Wednesday lectures and numerous other innovations, the institution is now working with high tech equipment and Indonesian authorities to harvest Zebra Shark eggs and send them back to hatch in waters where they can survive.

“Once you start being known for [conservation] initiatives, opportunities start coming to you. People want to partner with you. There are lessons being learned everywhere… being able to look and what to ask and what to see,” said Flocken.

Once on the ground in Long Beach, Flocken said the Aquarium will look for bolder ways to make statements on conservation around the world.

“The animals are ambassadors for the other species that are still in the wild, and hopefully through education and getting people excited, we can get more people excited about conservation of the species in the wild,” he said.

“Everybody wants to have a future and wants a future for their children and grandchildren,” he added, “so we just have to figure out how to make sure that happens.”

During his career, he delivered major animal welfare and conservation policy victories in the United States, South Africa, United Kingdom, Mexico, the European Union, Vietnam, Costa Rica, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, and India, among other countries. These include launching street dog and cat health efforts caring for millions of at-risk companion animals and ending the dog meat trade in South Korea.

Flocken will be joined in Long Beach by his wife, Mary Crimmings, and their daughter Collette, as well as their rescued dog and cat, Chewbacca and Dasher.