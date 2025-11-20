Sunset Beach gets 8-foot berm for winter storm protection

Each year when clocks are rolled back for daylight savings, another reminder of the approaching winter comes to Sunset Beach when huge Huntington Beach city tractors arrive to build an 8-foot sand berm.

Six maintenance workers from the city scoop sand from the beach for several weeks to build hills that block ocean water, starting at Warner Avenue and continuing to Anderson Street on the Seal Beach border.

“This berm is going to be in place from November 2025 to April 2026,” said Huntington Beach Beach Maintenance Division Supervisor Terry Tintle: “It is designed to protect homes from flood damage caused by a combination of high surf from winter storms and king tides occuring at the same time.” This is Tintle’s fifth season supervising the berm build.

For questions, call the Huntington Beach Beach Maintenance Division at: (714) 536-5287.