Errors in water rate article

On page 11 of the July 10 Sun you say in the article about water rates “In Scenario 1, Leisure World would pay $7,458.19 every other month.”

However Leisure World will be billed for TWO 12” meters every other month not one. The cost of ONE 12” meter is $7,458.19. So Leisure World would pay $7,458.19 EVERY Month, not EVERY OTHER month.

You also inexplicably omitted the variable part of the water rate. All single family connections including Leisure World will pay under Scenario 1 $5.20/hcf (up from $3.77/hcf) on 8/1/2025 and $6.40/hcf on 7/1/2026. It is all there in the rate sheets.

Thank you,

Nick Massetti

Leisure World Resident