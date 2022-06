Dilbert (he’s the one on top of the foldable cat carrier on the right) and four other furry little felines visited the Sun office on Friday, June 17. Members of the public dropped in, cuddled kittens (as did some of our staff) as Helen Sanders CatPAWS volunteers told them how they could help save the little fur balls and other felines like them. Photo by Ted Apodaca

