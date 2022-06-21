NCL Ticktockers honored for service to community

National Charity League South Coast Chapter celebrated the graduation of its Senior Ticktocker class of 2022. National Charity League is a mother daughter organization dedicated to philanthropic service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

The 24 young women of the class of 2022, known as Ticktockers, began their NCL membership in 7th grade and have contributed thousands of hours of philanthropic service to the Los Alamitos, Seal Beach, Cypress, and Long Beach communities. This year’s graduating class was honored for their service to the community, leadership and academic accomplishments at the chapter’s annual Senior Recognition ceremony, dinner and dance held at Old Ranch Country Club on April 30, 2022.

The Ticktockers bid their final farewell to the mothers and daughters of the South Coast Chapter at their last National Charity League event, a formal tea held on May 22, 2022 at Old Ranch Country Club. The National Charity League South Coast Chapter Ticktocker class of 2022 looks forward to continuing their legacy of service and leadership at the universities they will be attending in the fall.

National Charity League Senior Class of 2022: Avery Bamberg, Grace Bamberg, Antonia Bareford, Camille Bissell, Julia Brown, Ella Colby, Lauren Cottrell, Kate Curry, Lillian Deere, Summer Drake, Ryan Grace, Catherine Haynie, Meredith Houston, Riley Keany, Olivia Long, Ava Lopez, McKenna Masterenko, Rory McMahon, Skylar Nash, Liberty Osti, Olivia Panzica, Ally Robbins, Sydney Roberts, Abbie Stevens.

Download QR