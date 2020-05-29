Additional allowance for reopening Seal Beach Businesses and Orange County business resources

The State of California amended the Stay at Home Order once again and is easing restrictions to move into of Phase 3 of the State’s Resilience Roadmap.

This step allows for counties that have met the State variance criteria set forth by the State Department of Public Health to conditionally allow for barbershops and hair salons to reopen.

On May 23 the State determined that Orange County has met the variance criteria, which now allows for barbershops and hair salons to conditionally reopen.

The State has prepared a guidance document for these businesses, which can be viewed at https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hair-salons.pdf.

This information comes after receiving notice this past Saturday that in-person dining and retail stores were able to conditionally reopen.

However, a number of businesses are to remain closed, such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, bars, movie theaters, and community centers.

The State of California has provided business guidance documents that are designed to support a safe, clean environment for workers. Business owners and operators are encouraged to utilize these important documents as they prepare to reopen and operate their businesses.

These documents can be viewed by visiting the State’s COVID-19 industry guidance webpage at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/.

In light of the recent allowances for certain businesses to conditionally reopen, the County of Orange has scheduled three upcoming webinars to further explain the new orders and answer questions.

The webinars will be held on May 28, May 29 and May 30 from 3:30-5 p.m.

For additional information and to RSVP, contact ETeam@ochca.com.

For additional information regarding conditional reopening of businesses, visit the State’s COVID-19 website at www.covid19.ca.gov, the County’s Health Care Agency COVID-19 webpage at www.occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/ or the City’s website at www.sealbeachca.gov.

For more information, email the city of Seal Beach at askcityhall@sealbeachca.gov.