Honoring Memorial Day

Members of the Seal Beach Lions Club, led by the Lions’ van, observed Memorial Day 2020 with a caravan/parade down Main Street. Participants honked their horns and drove cars decorated with U.S. flags down the business area to Ocean Avenue, then circled back up to Central before taking another turn down Main Street. Seal Beach residents usually observe Memorial Day in Eisenhower Park, but that wasn’t possible this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions which have only recently been eased. Few people were actually present in Eisenhower Park Monday at the time the Memorial Day Ceremony normally takes place. Small flags were posted close to the memorials for World War II and Vietnam service members. Courtesy photo