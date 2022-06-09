A thank you to the Seal Beach Police League

By James R. Watson, Seal Beach resident and business owner

As a Sponsor of the 2022 Seal Beach Public Safety Awards Ceremony and Banquet, held on Thursday, June 2, J.R. Watson & Associates Development Corporation would like to sincerely thank the Directors of the Seal Beach Police League. With obvious care and enthusiasm, they produced a well-organized, successful and at times, touching event, honoring our local first responders and brave neighbors who serve our community.

It was such a pleasure to meet many of the honorees and hear their heartwarming stories of courage and heroism. It was also gratifying for our staff in attendance, as well as for myself and my wife Judy, to meet representatives of the city of Seal Beach, and those from neighboring cities.

We would also like to thank the men and women of the Seal Beach Police Department, Seal Beach Marine Safety, West Cities Communications Dispatch and the Orange County Fire Department.

They are our hometown heroes and deserve to be recognized as such.

Presentations by Seal Beach Police League President, Stephanie Janis, Chief of Marine Safety, Joe Bailey,

SBPD Chaplain Donald Shoemaker, Operations Lieutenant, Nick Nicholas, Chief of Police, Phil Gonshak and Police Facility dog, Yosa were engaging and flawless.

Support Services Captain, Michael Henderson and Operations Captain, Mike Ezroj proudly gave out the awards to honorees with style and grace.

Thank you again, from all of us at J.R. Watson & Associates Development Corporation.

Download QR