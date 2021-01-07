Crime Log: published Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on one summary version of the log, totaling 10 pages. The summary log provides no details about arrests or incidents. The source document was provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Arrests occurred in Seal Beach unless noted otherwise in the log.

IN SEAL?BEACH

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Seal Beach Police arrested Daniel Charles Leonard on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting property worth less than $950.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Seal Beach Police arrested Douglas Roy Michaelson on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting property worth less than $950.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

• Arrest—S. Harbor Boulevard (in Santa Ana)—Seal Beach Police arrested Brian Hernandez on suspicion of felony DUI drugs causing bodily injury.

• Arrest— Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Cooper Bonnett Parrott on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard— Police arrested John Francis Rosenberger on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol. (According to the log, he was arrested again on Sunday, Dec. 20, at a different address on Seal Beach Boulevard on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20

Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Scott Nathan Savary on suspicion of misdemeanor maintaining a public nuisance. Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas explained what that meant: “Sunday, December 20, 2020 at about 12:39 pm, a business owner on Main Street called about a male subject who had been sleeping on private property. The business owner placed the subject under private person’s arrest for defecating on private property. The subject was issued a citation and released in the field.”

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25

Arrest—Bluebell Street—Police arrested Douglas Roy Michaelson on suspicion of entering/etc. a non-commercial dwelling during an incident.

“ On Friday, December 25, 2020 at about 5:50 pm, a resident on Bluebell Street called to report that a male subject (identified as Douglas Michaelson) entered their residence. The subject stated he was confused and believe it was his family’s home. Michaelson was arrested and later transported to a local hospital for medical issues,” wrote Lt. Nicholas.

Arrest— Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Zachary William Hooper on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: under influence of drug.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

Arrest—Los Alamitos Boulevard (in Los Alamitos)— Seal Beach Police arrested Jacob King James on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting property worth less than $950.

WEDNESDAY,

DECEMBER 30

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Sea Point (in Huntington Beach)— Seal Beach Police arrested Ever Oswaldo Vasquez on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Arrest— Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway— Police arrested Jose G. Olveramartinez on suspicion of misdemeanor possession/etc. of burglary tools.

IN LOS ALAMITOS

December 18

Obstruction—Cerritos Avenue—Los Al police arrested Deanna Jean Malek, 37, on suspicion of obstruction/resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician.

December 19

DUI Controlled—Los Alamitos Boulevard—Police arrested Michael Adam Irwin, 49, and charged him with Driving Under the Influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

December 22

Resisting Officer—Green Avenue—Police arrested Blake Anthony Martin, 29, on suspicion of obstructing/resisting an executive officer.

December 27

DUI Arrest—Los Alamitos Boulevard—Los Al Police arrested Emesto Martinez, 38, and charged him with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

December 27

Contempt of Court—Paseo Bonita—Police arrested John Francis Rosenberger, 58, on suspicion of contempt of court and disobeying a court order.

December 29

DUI Drugs—Katella and Bloomfield—Police arrested Andrew Jonathan Hill, 32, on suspicion of driving under the Influence of drugs.