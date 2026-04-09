58th Sunset Beach Art Festival Poster unveiled

Artist Ricky Blake, a Huntington Beach native known for organizing the Surfside ’70s surfing competition, is stoked. Why? His poster won an art contest and was selected to promote the 58th Annual Sunset Beach Art Festival taking place May 9 and 10 on the greenbelt in Sunset Beach.

“I’m super stoked on the design,” Blake said. “I mixed multiple ideas to create a festival scene along the greenbelt with views of the horizon in Long Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula. I included our famous water tower looming and a few festival characters enjoying an art shopping spree along the greenbelt.”

The art teacher who’s taught middle school students for 18 years said he was happy to be involved with the event. “I grew up with the Art Festival—it’s been a part of my life since I was a kid.” Blake also serves on the board of Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum.

Janet Parks, co-chair of the festival, said: “We are thrilled to have Ricky Blake’s artwork on our official Art Festival poster and t-shirt. He doesn’t just paint waves, he captures the soul of Sunset Beach where art and ocean come together.”

You can learn more at: https://sunsetbeachartfestival.net/ .