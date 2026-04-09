Planners OK dessert shop

The Planning Commission on April 6 unanimously approved a minor use permit for a new waffle and ice cream shop on Main Street.

Staff recommended that the commission approve the request.

“Georges Hoebrechts (‘the applicant’) is requesting to establish and operate a waffle and ice cream shop with outdoor dining at 226 Main Street (the former location of the Christian Science Reading Room),” according to the staff report prepared by Associate Planner Patricia Garcia.

Technically, the reading room was on the second floor of the old location and the bookstore on the first floor. The proposed dessert shop will use both floors.

There were no email comments. No one spoke during the public comment part of the meeting. Only two people spoke during the public hearing on the permit application. The meeting lasted about 20 minutes.

There will also be outdoor seating. (That will require a separate outdoor permit, according to Garcia’s verbal presentation to the commission.)

Comments

The following are highlights from the meeting.

In response to a question from District Three Commissioner Susan Perrell, the director of the Community Development Department explained the requirements for outdoor seating. “

“It’s a little technical because the minor use permit for the outdoor seating is for the chairs uh that are on the private property,” said Director Shaun Temple.

According to Temple, the city allows permanent benches through the Public Works Department.

“There is the possibility to apply with Public Works for a permanent bench in that location if they choose to pursue that route. Otherwise, the only other option for maintaining a bench in the right of way is as a temporary bench,” Temple said.

“Public Works does not want to issue a in-perpetuity encroachment permit and so that we would just do that annually,” Temple said.

Georges Hoebrechts said he just flew in from Belgium and was flying back Tuesday, April 7.

Perrell asked if the waffle and ice cream shop would also serve coffee.

Hoebrechts said yes.

Hoebrechts said he would probably have tables out until closing time.

District Five Commissioner/Chair Margo Wheeler said: “Well, the balcony is entirely up to you. We’re only looking at the sidewalk part at this time, right? Okay.”

“Is that a giant teddy bear on the floor?” she asked.

“It’s just that I wanted to show that I’m actually going to put like an art piece or something over there that is going to like be the focus of the floor,” Hoebrechts said.

Hoebrechts said he and his wife were supposed to move to the U.S. in July. He said he was applying for what he described as an investor’s visa that he said requires him to have a business up and running before he applies. “So once the business is running, there’s no issue at all,” he said.

Wheeler told Hoebrechts that she wanted to add a condition that there be 8 feet of clearance between any outdoor bench and the tables outside.

Shana Klisanin, of Baytown Realty, said Baytown had helped Hoebrechts lease the property. She said Hoebrechts had owned restaurants in Belgium.

“In relocating out here his hope is to bring like authentic Belgium waffles to the U.S.,” Klisanin said.

She said Hoebrechts’ wife was days away from having a baby and he flew all the way here for the hearing.

No one else spoke during the public hearing.

“And the record, the teddy bear is not mandatory,” Wheeler said.

Background

“The site is developed with three commercial units (224, 226 and 228 Main Street), with the proposed business to operate in the 1,150 square foot unit,” Garcia wrote.

The other units operate as two retail uses, according to her report.

“Under the Main Street Specific Plan, the Christian Science Reading Room, the previous tenant, was categorized as retail use (book sales) and the proposed waffle shop is categorized a coffee and dessert shop use,” Garcia wrote.

“The change of use will require minor interior and exterior tenant improvements. The interior improvements will include installation of a service counter, electrical upgrades and plumbing connections. The exterior improvements will consist of window replacements and signage replacement,” Garcia wrote.

According to her report, the Main Street Specific Plan and the city code require a minor use permit to open a coffee shop that is greater than 1,000 square feet and has more than 10 seats

Which is what the applicant proposed.

“The business will operate as an eating and drinking establishment specializing in coffee and desserts with dine-in and take-out options. The establishment will also have the option of a store window walk-up for customers to place and pick up orders. All food preparation will be limited to electric cooking equipment. The proposed hours of operation are currently from 8 A.M. to 9 P.M., however, the resolution will condition the business hours to be limited from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, as business needs dictate. The applicant estimates 20 indoor seats will be provided. The unit spans two levels and customer seating will be available on both floors,” Garcia wrote.

“In addition to the indoor seating, the applicant proposed to provide outdoor seating for their patrons. The MSSP and SBMC Section 11.4.05.090 (Outdoor Dining, Display, and Sales Standards) allows for the use of outdoor dining subject to provisions. As proposed, the outdoor seating includes two tables, four chairs, and one bench. These improvements are permitted in the proposed locations through the Main Street Outdoor Program. The Main Street Outdoor Use Program allows the placement of outdoor amenities to be placed in front of a business on Main Street as along as minimum clearances are provided.

The Main Street Outdoor Use Permit is an administrative permit and business owners are required to apply [for] annually,” Garcia wrote.

“The code also allows restaurants to apply for outdoor seating as long as it does not exceed 12 seats through a Minor Use Permit approval. Given the business proposal, the outdoor seating component is to be processed under the Minor Use Permit. This allows for a uniform review of the proposed use and avoids separate approvals related to the current request,” Garcia wrote.

“The code requires Coffee and Dessert Shop uses to provide 1 parking space for every 500 square feet of gross floor area. The subject suite measures 1,150 square feet and requires 2 parking spaces. Section 28-1256 of the MSSP excludes outdoor seating from being included in the area used to calculate required parking,” Garcia wrote.

“It states that outdoor seating does not result in a reduction of parking if provided for a related coffee/dessert shop use,” Garcia wrote.

According to her report, there will be adequate parking for the shop.

“As mentioned previously, the previous use was a retail use. The retail use has the same parking requirement as the proposed use (1 space per 500 square feet). Thus, no intensification of parking will result from the change of use.

The site contains a total of 9 onsite parking spaces which the new business will share with two retail commercial tenants. The property management company provided staff with a list of all the tenants, business use, and lease area,” Garcia wrote.

“Based on this information, it was determined that the current parking demand is 7 spaces, including the proposed use, leaving a surplus of 2 onsite parking spaces,” Garcia wrote.

“The Land Use Element of the General Plan identifies Main Street as the focal point of downtown Seal Beach and the core of the city for commercial activity. It is an area that provides for a pedestrian-oriented mix of offices and buildings, surrounded by various housing and institutions,” Garcia wrote.

“The Land Use Section of the MSSP recognizes that the commercial uses play a pivotal role in shaping the area’s character. The proposed coffee and dessert shop business will provide for both the residential community of Seal Beach and visitors. The proposed use will offer a variation to the surrounding retail and restaurant uses in the area and will assist in accomplishing the General Plan and Main Street Specific Plan Land Use goals,” Garcia wrote.