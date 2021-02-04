4.3 acres of land for sale near First Street

The 4.3-acre lot at 99 Marina Drive is up for sale. The real estate service company JLL is promoting the property as an opportunity for residential development.

The land is currently zoned for oil extraction, according to Seal Beach Community Development Director Les Johnson.

The land has been identified as a former Chevron property.

“Strategically located at the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the Site is an attractive offering for workers commuting to the South Bay as well as to Orange County locales,” according to the JLL website.

Physically, the surrounding area includes homes and Marina Community Park. The Seal Beach Shores trailer park is located opposite the parcel on First Street.

Because the property is located in the coastal zone, any development that might be allowed would require California Coastal Commission approval. A development would also require approval of the city government.

“Really the only thing we can do is stand by and wait for somebody to come along and talk to the city about zoning,” Kalmick said.

In 2010, the City Council discussed the land as a potential location for a proposed community swimming pool project. However, the council instead collectively decided to negotiate with Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach for a potential pool site.