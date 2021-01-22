This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on seven detailed versions of the log and one summary version of the log, totaling 187 pages. The summary log provides no details about arrests. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Arrests occurred in Seal Beach unless noted otherwise in the log. Space makes it impossible to include all incidents, crimes or arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—10:40 a.m.—14th Street (Old Town)—Sometime during the night, someone took tools from the reporting person’s car. Point of entry: the driver’s side. The value of the stolen tools was blacked out in the log. Report taken.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—7:01 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said the back door had been shattered. The interior had not been checked. As of 7:26 a.m., the interior had been checked. The suspects were not present. Report taken.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21

• Disturbing Person (Priority 2)—8:59 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—A man was reportedly in front of the location, screaming and yelling. He was at the bus stop. As of 9 p.m., customers were complaining. A customer called 911 from inside the business, but there was no voice contact. Dispatch called back, but there was no answer. As of 9:01 p.m., the reporting person had declined to sign a complaint. The man who was the subject of the call apparently checked out OK.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22

• Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—1:07 a.m.—Dogwood Avenue (College Park East)—The reporting person saw a man wearing a mask and a hoodie. The reporting person thought he was suspicious due to recent burglaries in the area.

As of 1:17 p.m., the man was seen walking into his home. No further law enforcement services were required.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23

• Hazard—9:10 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Landing Avenue—The reporting person told police that people were putting up road closed signs in the alley off Seal Beach Boulevard, just south of Landing. The reporting person claimed they didn’t have a permit. As of 9:21 a.m., police contacted construction workers who were cutting concrete to replace a gas line. They had a valid Public Works permit. Police advised them to allow neighbors to access the alley.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—11:46 p.m.—Electric Avenue and 14th Street—A male of unspecified age was on a skateboard with a flashlight. He was last seen in the alley. He was then seen going northbound on 14th Street from Electric Avenue toward Pacific Coast Highway. As of 11:55 p.m., police contacted him at 15th and Landing. He was looking for a cat.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25

• Found Property (Priority 4)—5:31 p.m.—Harbor Way (The Hill)—A man who was walking two dogs reportedly threw a marijuana pipe in a front yard. As of 7:30 p.m., police contacted the reporting person and found the property on the corner of Harbor Way and Bayside.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—10:15 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A man was reported walking in a circle and yelling. He was alone.

As of 10:16 p.m., he was near the flagpole.

The reporting person did not know what he was saying. As of 10:55 p.m., he was sitting on a bus bench.

He was apparently advised about his behavior.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Electric Avenue—Police arrested Manuel Diaz Ortega on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—Police arrested Edgar Hernandez Quiroz on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.