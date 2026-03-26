Rossmoor Woman’s Club presents scholarships to local students

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club presented $1,000 scholarships to Los Alamitos High School students for their January and February selections.

Michelle Wittenberg, RWC liaison the club’s Student of the Month scholarship program, made the presentations to the Trent Massey as the January scholarship winner and Christian Szymborski was named the February scholarship winner.

Massey was named Senior of the Month at Los Alamitos High School for January ‘26. He is a four-year member of the Associated Student Body, spending countless hours at school events, and is also on the Improv team at LAHS.

Academics are a key aspect of his life. He has maintained straight A’s while earning a 4.3 cumulative GPA. Trent is heavily focused on philanthropy.

He is a member of the National League of Young Men, where he has learned important life lessons while giving back to his community. In addition, he is the intern for Summer Harvest, a non-profit whose mission is to feed local families over summer.

After graduating from Los Al, he will attend CBU and major in Aviation Flight.

Christian Szymborski was named Senior of the Month at Los Alamitos High School for February ‘26. As a resident of Rossmoor, Christian began his education in the Los Alamitos Unified School District at Rossmoor Elementary School, where he attended from Transitional Kindergarten.

Michelle Wittenberg, RWC Student Liaison, with Christian Szymborski.

Throughout his academic journey, Christian has demonstrated exceptional dedication to learning, particularly in mathematics and science.

At Los Alamitos High School, Christian has distinguished himself as a standout STEM student with a strong passion for chemistry and physics. He has been an active member of Science Olympiad and the American Chemical Society, representing Los Alamitos in the very competitive Orange County region.

Christian helped lead his team to a third-place finish as a sophomore and a sixth-place finish as a junior, earning the highest individual team score for two consecutive years. He is currently working toward qualifying for the national ACS competition.

His academic excellence is further reflected in his honors, including being named a PSAT Commended Student and earning the distinction of AP Scholar with Distinction. He has maintained straight A’s throughout high school and will have completed 14 Advanced Placement courses by graduation. In addition, Christian has pursued dual enrollment at Long Beach City College and Cypress College, where he has taken Organic Chemistry, advanced mathematics, and multiple college-level physics courses.

Beyond academics, Christian is deeply involved on campus and in the community. He serves as Vice President of the Kindness Club, is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, which focuses on inclusion and service, and is a Student Ambassador, welcoming and supporting new students at Los Alamitos High School. As an athlete, Christian is a regular at the Seal Beach Swim Club and has competed on his high school’s swim and water polo teams. During his junior year of swim, Christian was honored with the Coach’s Award, presented by Mrs. Weber.

He credits the encouragement of many outstanding educators along the way, beginning with Mrs. Hinsche at Rossmoor Elementary School and continuing with mentors such as Mr. Jones, who has supported and inspired his passion for STEM disciplines.

Looking ahead, Christian plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in physics, ideally within the University of California system, with long-term goals of earning a Ph.D. in Physics.