Lack of swim program information

Good morning, I see that in the Seal Beach Wave updates and other city publications, there is consistently information as to user data (daily users, memberships, etc.) at the tennis and pickleball center. The growth, popularity, and success of these programs surely warrants continued information dissemination. That being said, there is rarely information about the city of Seal Beach’s pool-lap swim and other swim programs at McGaugh. Perhaps that lack of attention and commitment by the city is partly to blame for the slow response (and lack of public information) about the current status of the McGaugh Pool. Please, let’s get the heater fixed as soon as financially able. And then lets regularly publicize our participation and user data for the pool like we do for tennis and pickleball. Our residents deserve to know, and surely, there is much for the city to be proud of. Thank you.

Thomas McLaughlin

Seal Beach

Civil discourse would be best

Freedom of expression is everyone’s right. Discussions, in the form of civilized discourse, should always be encouraged.

However, even in our usually mellow city tempers may rise when it comes to political discourse. Currently, there are plenty of respectful signs are over town expressing support for, or in opposition against P50.

There is however, one sign which was first displayed in the shop window of a store on Main Street, with a totally inappropriate sexual suggestion for our governor. Two signs with the same message were also posted about 20-25 yards opposite the parking lot of McGaugh,with one of those now gone.

With kindergarten through 5th grade students walking by or across the street, the sign conveys a message which is unsuitable on many levels.

Kids are supposed to learn the concept of democracy and participate in social interactions without being exposed to profanities, especially when many are just learning how to read and are expanding their vocabulary. The sign(s) they are exposed to daily, are in extremely poor taste.

With the understanding that the First Amendment allows for differing opinions, I am questioning whether the existence of obscene signs within 20-25 yards of a public school violates any current ordinance and, if they do not, should such a new ordinance be created specifically to spare children (as well as adults) from such unappealing messaging. Of course, self-imposed conduct of civil discourse would be best.

As a side, of the several existing Facebook group sites created for Seal Beach citizens (Seal Beach Locals, Seal Beach, CA, and Seal Beach Strong, etc), one site has remained apolitical by intent, but the other 2 started to authorize (one site with administrator-directed bias in my opinion) for posting politically aimed messages, some of which include fairly vicious name calling. Perhaps administratively and without bias keeping inappropriate messaging out of all Seal Beach Facebook Group sites would serve us better.

George Somlo

Seal Beach

City government is not taking care of upkeep

Seal Beach has few Crown Jewels that bring in revenue and what we do have is not being maintained.

1. The beach is in horrible condition with all kinds of trash including medical waste (needles) on its shores daily. The wall running the length of the boardwalk is crumbling and has been damaged by workers yet nothing has been fixed. The city’s is not maintaining the beach, the boardwalk wall, or the parking lots adjacent to it. A retired gentleman named Harry Kartinen who lives in Los Alamitos goes down there daily and cleans it up for free. He also sweeps and shovels the entire boardwalk for FREE to keep it looking nice. Winter, summer, and fall you can see him down there cleaning. Is the city’s plan to just let the trash pile up so they can bulldoze it into the sand berm? We need to ask the city where has the money gone That’s budgeted to keep our beach clean.

2. The Pier almost burnt completely down because inspections were not being done and the old infrastructure kept up to code. What has been done to rectify this issue so that we do not have a repeat of the fire fiasco. Is the city keeping up with yearly inspections and is the infrastructure in working order?

3. Main Street is dirty, and sidewalks are raising up causing falling hazards. Just take a walk down and look at how dirty our sidewalks are. It’s an embarrassment and can affect our revenue from tourist traffic. We don’t want to be known as the dirtiest unkept beach town around.

4. Gum Grove is falling in disarray, not being replanted or watered properly. This hidden gem has been the playground for decades of children who have grown up in this town. People pay big money to live in this town yet the local city government is not taking care of its basic needs and upkeep.

The raised sidewalks and cracks should not have been allowed to get to the poor state they are in and need to be repaired. We need to repair these cracks on a regular basis. A power washing at least once a week would do wonders. If Catalina Island can wash their main streets with limited water resources why can’t Seal Beach? Residents these concerns may not be on your radar but they should be.

If our local government is allowed to forgo basic repairs on our city’s Crown Jewels then we will just become a rundown, tired city that brings down property value, revenue from tourism will decrease, and Seal Beach will sadly become an old tired town.

What is Iris Lee’s exact job? Isn’t she in charge of keeping our city maintained? If you’re asking yourself “What can I Do?” My suggestion is that “We” need to keep speaking out and reaching out to our council members, city government officials, and Iris Lee demanding that they do something to make these basic repairs to our city’s Crown Jewels.

Dawn Southern

Seal Beach