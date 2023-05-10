10-minute Seal Beach Police pursuit results in apprehension of one suspect

The Seal Beach Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit last weekend that resulted in the apprehension of one male suspect.

On Saturday, May 6, at about 7:10 a.m., Seal Beach police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach regarding an automated license plate reader return on a possible stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the area of PCH and Second Street in Long Beach and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes through the city of Long Beach. An officer utilized the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver in the area of the northbound 405 Freeway transition to 710 South Freeway, causing the vehicle to become disabled down an embankment.

The male driver stayed with the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The male passenger fled the area on foot and was not located during a subsequent search. The driver complained of minor pain.

He was medically cleared at a local hospital. No officers or the public were injured during the incident.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic collision. The suspect was identified as Anthony Ramirez, 38, of Long Beach. He was later transported to Orange County Jail to be booked on suspicion of California Vehicle Code 10851, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and CVC 2800.2, felony evading.

This is an ongoing investigation. Seal Beach Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Garcia at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1649 or jfgarcia@sealbeachca.gov.