Heroes with Heart event honors Capt. Nick Nicholas and facility dog Yosa

On April 27, the Trauma Intervention Program of Orange County hosted its annual Heroes with Heart Awards Dinner and Fundraiser, which was attended by over 400 elected officials, TIP agency partners within law enforcement, fire, and hospitals, as well as business leaders and volunteers.

Heroes with Heart recognized First Responders who went above the call of duty throughout the year to provide compassionate support to citizens in crisis.

Recipients of the Heroes with Heart Award are unsung heroes who are given the recognition they deserve for their extraordinary efforts.

For the first time, TIP of Orange County, recognized a canine emergency responder, honoring Seal Beach Police Captain Nick Nicholas and his facility dog Yosa at this year’s gala.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to have received this award,” said Captain Nick Nicholas. “This award is certainly not about us but rather recognizing the incredible work that volunteers from TIP Orange County do for the community. TIP volunteers spend countless hours helping those impacted by trauma and being exposed to the secondary trauma that comes from their work. The fact that they do this simply out of the kindness of their hearts is moving. Special thanks should also be given to the staff and volunteers from Canine Companions, who work tirelessly to train service dogs like Yosa to assist those in need. Facility Dog Yosa and I are tremendously proud to be able to help support the missions of both wonderful organizations.”

Capt. Nicholas and Yosa have become a fixture in the community, supporting various local organizations and individuals who may have suffered or witnessed a traumatic event.

“We are exceptionally proud of Capt. Nicholas and Yosa in receiving this recognition of their compassion, empathy and concern for those who are suffering the emotional pain that loss and trauma can bring,” said Police Chief Michael Henderson.

City Manager Jill Ingram expressed similar sentiments. “I am extremely proud of our men and women of the Seal Beach Police Department, and in particular, the support that our officers provide those that have suffered through a traumatic event. The recognition of Captain Nicholas and Yosa by TIP is a testament of the care and compassion that is offered during and after tragic events,” Ingram said.