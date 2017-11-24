For the second year in a row, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach has been selected as the winner of the Commander, Navy Region Southwest Installation Excellence Award for Small Installations. The award recognizes bases for superior support to the fleet, cost savings, and innovative improvements to facilities, quality of life, safety, and environmental sustainability.



It was the third time in six years that the base and its detachments in Fallbrook and Norco, California, had been honored with a southwest installation excellence award. In 2012 and 2016 the base went on to win the award for the best small installation throughout the Navy.



“Two years in a row is a remarkable accomplishment given the extremely stiff competition at other regional Navy bases,” said Capt. Noel Dahlke, weapons station commanding officer. The weapons station will next represent the Southwest region for recognition as the best small installation Navy-wide. That competition is scheduled to be decided by January 2018.