The City Council re-elected District Five Councilwoman Sandra Massa-Lavitt as mayor of Seal Beach. District Three Councilman Michael Varipapa was re-elected mayor pro tem. The council re-organizes every December, electing the mayor and mayor pro-tem for one-year terms. The council members usually take turns serving as mayor.



Massa-Lavitt nominated Varipapa to be mayor, but he declined and nominated her to serve a second term.



No one else was nominated and she was re-elected.



Massa-Lavitt then nominated Varipapa for a second term as mayor pro tem. No one else was nominated and so he was also re-elected.