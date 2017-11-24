The Los Alamitos-Seal Beach Rotary Club President-elect Lina Lumme, and Philanthropy Chair, Carol Hart, presented Amy Lakin, executive director of the Casa Youth Shelter, a check for $500 at a recent Rotary Club meeting. The donation was awarded to help them continue to provide outstanding services to youth in our community who need special assistance during difficult times. The check is part of the Rotary’s ongoing support for local non-profit organizations.



The Rotary Club is grateful for the sponsorship support from Southland Credit Union and Ganahl Lumber, two local businesses who help make these donations possible.