As chairperson for the third year in a row, I am thrilled to announce that the picturesque seaside town of Seal Beach is gearing up for its 30th year hosting Southern California’s most spectacular beachfront classic car show.



The show is taking place Saturday, April 29, 2017 (starting one hour earlier than previous years) at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Seal Beach.



The event is free and open to the public, with ample free parking again this year, at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach, with pedestrian and shuttle access to the show.



This is the one day a year Main Street becomes an official “walk-street.”



Thousands of attendees ranging from families and friends, to extreme auto enthusiasts will spend the day viewing nearly 550 vintage cars in nearly 30 classes at this judged event.



Festivities include live music throughout the day from bands on three different stages (That Cover Band, Down the Hatch, Flying Squad and Boys & the Beez), fun and interesting vendor and nostalgic displays, a Pinewood Derby, celebrity appearances, Seal Beach Lion’s pancake breakfast and hotdog lunch, and a return by popular demand of the People’s Choice Award.



We are proud to announce that the Seal Beach Classic Car Show will again be televised nationally on various cable networks.



We believe the car show a perfect fit for our event, which showcases a beautiful beachfront location and some of the most distinguished and unique vintage automobiles in Southern California. Special features include a National Hot Rod Association Dragster/Funnycar “Cacklefest” at the pier and drag racing stars. Returning to the show is a stunning display of vintage pre-1979 motorcycles, featuring vintage gentleman style café racers, sponsored by TankFarm & Co. in Seal Beach.



Seal Beach Cub Scout Pack 116 will again host an ex-officio Pinewood Derby at the Pier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



All preteen girls and boys are invited to the derby race. Official kits are at Knock Knock Toy Store on Main Street in Seal Beach. Trophies will be awarded for the winners, with a $100 savings bond if the Derby winner can beat the Chamber President’s car.



The 30th Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show is an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and could not be produced without the support of generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor – G & M Oil; Platinum Sponsor, Seal Beach’s own Original Parts Group; along with returning sponsors Russo & Steele, The Sun Newspaper, the City, and our new sponsor, Selman Chevrolet, who is bringing a 50th Anniversary Chevrolet Camaro to be displayed along side of some of our top show cars at Eisenhower Park.



Once again, we are sold out for car entries.



Registration for the 2018 show will begin the day of the Show this year, so register early, and ensure yourself a spot for next year’s show!





About the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce



The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce provides a healthy environment to sustain, promote and grow businesses, civic and community organizations in the area, while providing opportunity to enhance the quality of life of the greater Seal Beach community through local events.



The Chamber puts on the Classic Car Show, the Health Fair, the Summer Concert Series, and the Christmas Tree Lighting, to name just a few of our community events.



For information about the Chamber, call 562-799-0179 or visit sealbeachchamber.org.