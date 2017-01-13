Three-and-a-half-months after Seal Beach Police Chief Joe Stilinovich was placed on paid administrative leave, the city attorney said this week that the investigation was approaching closure.



City Attorney Craig Steele said that the independent investigation of Stilinovich continued to move toward completion. Steele said when there was something to announce, the city would announce it. Steele also said that under the City Charter, the city manager is in charge of administrative services and employee discipline. He said the council is prohibited from participating in those matters. Steele said the city was working in a way that protects everyone’s rights, both Stilinovich’s and the person who filed the complaint that started the investigation.



Stilinovich has been on administrative leave since late September, based on a complaint of “serious misconduct.” Since then, scores of Stilinovich supporters have attended each council meeting. Lately they have been displaying signs in support. (See the photo on this page.)



Jim Klisanin asked Mayor Sandara Massa-Lavitt if Stilinovich’s name came up during an earlier closed session discussion of labor negotiations. She said no.