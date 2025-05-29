Youth Center’s Annual Golf Tournament set for July 24

For some, The Youth Center’s Annual Golf Tournament is a day on the green; for others, it’s a lifetime of impact. This event raises money to empower at-risk youth in the community through scholarship programs. This year’s tournament, as always, promises a day of friendly competition, community spirit and the opportunity to directly impact local youth.

Set to take place on July 14 on the hills of the Rio Hondo Golf Course in Downey the tournament offers a day packed with golfing, prizes, contests and more.

“The tournament is not just a fundraiser; it’s an opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the love of golf while supporting a great cause,” said Arnie Fine, the 2025 Golf Tournament Committee Chair for The Youth Center.

Guests may register online now. The day starts with free golf goodies and lunch provided by Habit Burger. At 12:30 p.m., the Shotgun tournament begins, and golfers can swing their heart out and enjoy a summer day on the greens.

At 6 p.m., the day isn’t over yet! Guests can enjoy a delicious dinner and learn more about the vital work of The Youth Center; dinner tickets are available for $70. This is a great opportunity to relax after a day of golfing under the sun, network with other participants or attendees and celebrate the evening.

The funds raised through the annual golf tournament are vital in providing at-risk youth with safe spaces, educational support and opportunities to thrive. According to The Youth Center, last year’s golf tournament raised over $30,000 to fund their mission!

Of course, the annual golf tournament wouldn’t be possible without the support of many individuals and organizations.

“Our incredible Golf Committee ensures every hole offers something fun and exciting, making it an experience to remember all while making a difference in the lives of kids in our community,” said Lina Lumme, CEO of The Youth Center.

The tournament’s success and positive impact on the community are a result of the generosity of sponsors and the dedication of the event’s partners and sponsors. The Youth Center would like to thank SA Recycling, Z Fuels, Edward Jones, The Family Plumber and Cal Custom Interiors for being the driving forces of this event. The Youth Center is also incredibly fortunate to have Reyes Coca Cola Bottling provide drinks and Tim DeShazer photographing the event.

Additionally, The Youth Center would like to thank sponsors like Edward Jones for providing goodie bags.

The Youth Center’s volunteers also donate their time to make the tournament a success. From on-course activities to registration and meals, their support helps the tournament run as smoothly as possible.

“Our Golf Tournaments would not be successful if not for the generosity of our sponsors. We can say the same about our volunteers who graciously donate their time to make our tournaments run smoothly and successfully. We are blessed to have the many sponsors and volunteers it takes to run a successful event,” Fine said.

To register for this year’s Youth Center golf tournament at www.theyouthcenter.org.