Coyotes have also been seen in Leisure World and Old Town

Seal Beach has received “approximately” five calls of coyote sightings in College Park East in the last two months, according to SBPD Capt. Nick Nicholas.

“This is not unusual, as we anticipate more coyote activity in the spring and early summer,” Nicholas wrote. Nicholas is the captain of the Seal Beach Police Department’s support services bureau which includes the city’s animal control program. (For more on coyotes, see “Briefing Room” on page 4.)

District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal thanked the police chief for looking into the coyote situation during the Tuesday, May 27 council meeting. “We hear you; animal control hears you,” she said. “We’re working on that.”

There have also been coyote sightings noted in recent Crime Logs. In related news, the next newsletter from the College Park East Neighborhood Association will include the annual warning about coyote season. Patty Campbell, of the CPENA, wrote in an email that she added the warning to the newsletter due to requests from the community.

At least two posts about coyotes in College Park East have appeared on the Nextdoor social media platform. Readers responding to a social media request for information also reported recent coyote activity in Leisure World and Old Town.

Campbell provided a copy of the warning. “Be aware, it is coyote season, so be sure to watch your pets, and please, do not leave small children and pets unattended in your back yards,” the newsletter said.

“Also, do not leave out food or water bowls for your pets, be sure to secure trash cans, (especially on pick up day), and clean those BBQ grills. The block walls are their ‘coyote highways’ where they look into each back yard. For emergencies such as a coyote actively attacking someone, call 911. For more frequent sightings, please call SBPD at 526-594-7323 (available 24/7) or SB Animal Control at (562) 799-4100, extension 1606,” the newsletter said.

(Coyote attacks on humans are rare. A study looking into coyote attacks from 1970 to 2015 documented 367 coyote attacks on human beings in California. The only known fatal attack by a coyote on a human being in the United States occurred in 1981 in Glendale, California. The victim in that attack was 3 years old.)

At the top of the home page of the Seal Beach city website, it says to “click here to report coyote activity”. If you click on the banner, you will be taken to an informational page. If you scroll down, you will find a link to the Coyote Management Plan.

“The City of Seal Beach is in the process of building a user-friendly reporting portal through our MyCivicServices Seal Beach app. Once complete, residents will be able to report coyote sightings and activity directly from their phones or computers, streamlining communication and ensuring a centralized response by our Animal Control Officers,” Nicholas wrote.

Will residents be able to track coyote activity on the page?

“Not at this time. While the upcoming reporting portal will allow residents to submit sightings and receive confirmation that their report was received, individual users will not be able to track or view the full log of activity submitted by others. This limitation is due to concerns about data reliability, privacy, and misuse of mapping information, which could lead to panic or misinformed conclusions. However, our staff will continue to monitor trends and use the data to direct educational efforts and targeted hazing interventions as needed,” Nicholas wrote.

Are there any plans to update the Coyote Management Plan?

“We regularly review the Coyote Management Plan to ensure it aligns with industry best practices and evolving community needs. While there is no formal update underway at this time, the plan remains a living document. Input from residents, changes in state law, and advancements in wildlife management may all prompt future revisions. The current plan already incorporates many of the most widely recommended non-lethal strategies endorsed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,” Nicholas wrote.

An individual on Nextdoor said they bought a “taser stick” because of a coyote in their neighborhood. Could using a stun device on an animal expose the user to arrest for animal cruelty?

“Yes, potentially. Using a stun device or ‘taser stick’ on a coyote could be interpreted as unnecessary force, especially if not done in immediate self-defense. We strongly discourage residents from using such devices. Instead, the City promotes hazing techniques recommended by wildlife experts—such as loud noises, waving arms, or using a whistle—to safely deter coyotes without causing harm. If a coyote is acting aggressively, appears sick or injured, or poses a direct threat to life or safety, residents should call 911. For non-life-threatening concerns, please contact Seal Beach Animal Control at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1606 or the non-emergency police dispatch line at (562) 594-7232,” Nicholas wrote.