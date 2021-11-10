Youth Center wins three prestigious awards

October 2021 was a rewarding month for The Youth Center, which received three distinguished awards for exemplary performance in 2021. The awards are Best Nonprofit in Los Alamitos (voted by Event News Enterprise readers), Best Tutoring Services in Los Alamitos (voted by Event News Enterprise readers) and 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

For 69 years, the Youth Center has been providing programs for kids and their families, including music education, after school care, tutoring, summer programs, programs for teens and scholarships for families in need in the local community.

“We are honored to receive these esteemed awards,” says Lina Lumme, Executive Director and CEO. “We are extremely proud of our achievements. Our staff and volunteers work hard every day to ensure we provide top quality programs to our students. We are able to keep our doors open and provide affordable programs in our community due to the generosity of so many local families and businesses. Thank you for your ongoing support and for allowing us to continue with our mission of helping kids succeed and stay healthy, she concluded.”

In October 2021, The Event News Enterprise informed The Youth Center they had been voted Gold Ribbon winners in the categories of Best Nonprofit and Best Tutoring Services by the local newspaper’s readership.

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award (also awarded The Youth Center in October 2021) is based on the rating and number of reviews that The Youth Center received from volunteers, donors, participating families, and scholarship recipients. One parent wrote, “The Youth Center is a phenomenal organization that serves the youth in our community. The staff are beyond friendly, the facility is clean, the programs are the best in Orange County, and the kids are always smiling when I see them pass through. I can’t think of a better youth program in Southern California that is truly dedicated to serving our children. Kudos, Youth Center, on your outstanding work!”

“The Youth Center is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with The Youth Center.”

The Youth Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform children’s lives one family at a time through collaborative social, educational, and recreational programs. Since the birth of the Youth Center in 1952, The Youth Center has been honored to establish valuable partnerships within the community and acknowledges their critical importance in the organization’s current and future success. For additional information on The Youth Center, please call 562-493-4043 or visit www.TheYouthCenter.org.

