Youth Center Graduates from Octane Accelerator Program



By Reyna Rivera

The Youth Center is proud to announce its graduation from the esteemed Octane Nonprofit Accelerator Program, a transformative initiative that empowers nonprofits to operate with the strategic mindset and sustainability of a thriving business.

This milestone reflects The Youth Center’s deep-rooted commitment to continuous learning, innovation, and excellence in service of children and families.

Since 1952, The Youth Center has been more than a safe place for kids—it’s been a launchpad for opportunity. The organization’s participation in the Octane Accelerator Program further strengthens its mission to serve youth with not only compassion but with the tools and strategies that ensure long-term impact.

“At The Youth Center, we believe in thinking and operating like a business—not for profit, but for purpose,” said Lina Lumme, executive director. “Graduating from this program reinforces our culture of learning and growth. Everything we do, we do with the mindset that kids deserve the very best—whether it’s in programming, leadership, or sustainability.”

The Octane Accelerator Program, sponsored by Edwards Lifesciences, provides nonprofit leaders with high-level mentorship, training in organizational scalability, and access to an extensive network of professionals. The Youth Center’s participation culminated in a graduation pitch event where the team showcased how it is elevating youth services with innovation, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

The Youth Center extends its heartfelt thanks to the mentors, instructors, and program leaders whose guidance will leave a lasting impact. A special thanks also goes to Eric Frankenberg, Board President of The Youth Center, who supported the team at graduation.

As The Youth Center continues to evolve, this experience reaffirms a key belief at its core: that when we grow smarter and stronger as an organization, our kids grow stronger too. Learn more at theyouthcenter.org.

Reyna Rivera is an intern for The Youth Center