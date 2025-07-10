Fundraising continues for injured Seal Beach lifeguard

A gofundme campaign has raised $153,119 for Seal Beach Lifeguard Isaiah Osorio as of 1:36 p.m., Tuesday, July 8. He was injured on Friday, June 27, while serving as an instructor for Seal Beach Junior Lifeguards. (An unrelated accident took place the following Monday with a different lifeguard who was returned to duty the same day.) The original goal for the gofundme campaign was $150,000. The new goal for the gofundme drive is $170,00.

“Isaiah will be going to Craig Hospital when he is stable and able to travel,” according to the unsigned post on the gofundme page.

“Funds will assist with costs associated with the move to Colorado. Outpatient therapy will follow. Funds will support the transition from rehabilitation center to outpatient therapy. Modifications will need to be made at home to accommodate his needs. College will be on hold for now. Funds will support his transition to school when he is ready to return. A HYSA was started specifically for donations and to keep accurate accounting of funds,” the post said, apparently referring to a high-yield savings account.

“Funds will be managed by mom and dad on Isaiah’s behalf. All financial decisions are with Isaiah,” the post said.

An update recently appeared on the gofundme page on Sunday, July 6. “Isaiah remains hospitalized after his injury. We are overwhelmed by the incredible support and generosity you’ve shown — it is already helping to ease the heavy burden on Isaiah and his family. We’ll continue to share updates as he navigates this challenging new chapter with strength and determination,” the post said.