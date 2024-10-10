YC’s Crystal Hearts Ball honors community leaders

By Brooklynn De Shazer

This year’s Crystal Hearts Ball took place on Sept. 21 at the Marconi Automotive Museum. The Youth Center put on a fun-filled night to honor incredible organizations and individuals who have made an impact in our community. Community leaders, families and supporters gathered to support the outstanding nominees.

The Marconi Automotive Museum is located in Tustin, California and is home to over 100 vehicles worth more than $60 million. This museum holds cars from many movies, like the Batmobile from “Batman” and KIIT from “Knight Rider.”

Guests enjoyed performances from the Los Alamitos Ballet Theatre, a local dance company, dinner and speeches given by past recipients of the awards. Throughout the whole night, a silent auction and raffle were taking place to raise money for The Youth Center’s programs. After a live auction, they announced the awards.

The Crystal Hearts award winners were recognized in five different categories: individual, family, youth, organization and business. All awards were given for the remarkable difference the recipients make in their community.

Crystal Hearts Youth Award

The Crystal Hearts Youth Award was given to Los Alamitos High School senior Bella Kim. Kim is unlike most high school students. She writes for L.A. Times High School Insider and is editor-in-chief of the Griffin Gazette. This summer, she represented California at the Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism conference. Not only is Kim an amazing journalist, she also spends a lot of time volunteering to help those in need. She is The Youth Center’s marketing intern and volunteers at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

Kim is very thankful for her opportunity to work with The Youth Center.

“I am so honored to have received this award,” Kim said. “I’m so grateful for their support of student journalism and the opportunities they have offered through my marketing internship. I love using my writing to make a difference in kids’ lives.”

Crystal Hearts Family of The Year

The next award given was to the Family of the Year, the Payne family. The Paynes’ dedication to helping nonprofits over the decades has helped uplift our community. Some of the nonprofits they volunteer at include the Precious Life Shelter and the Los Alamitos Education Foundation. Sean and Amy Payne and their daughters, Mairi and Gianna, are the definition of commitment and service. As a family, they have volunteered thousands of hours and have made a huge impact on our community.

“We are truly honored to be named The Youth Center’s Family of the Year. This recognition celebrates the strength of our community and the incredible impact we can make together,” Mairi Payne said.

Crystal Hearts Individual Award

Next was the Individual Award, presented to Scott Newton. Newton has been a member of the Seal Beach Lions Club since 1988, and his dedication to serving the community is profound. He always puts others’ needs before his and has had an impact on so many people’s lives.

Crystal Hearts Organization Award

The next award was the Organization Award, given to the Kemp Bros Foundation. The Kemp Bros Foundation has had a huge impact on projects like the Hope Harbor Project, which provides housing for homeless youth. They were also instrumental in constructing The Youth Center’s new building on Los Alamitos Blvd. Their dedication and desire to work with other organizations has uplifted the whole community.

Crystal Hearts Business Award

The last award was the Business Award, which went to Ganahl Lumber. Ganahl Lumber has a legacy spanning over 140 years. Their partnership with The Youth Center has helped support Los Alamitos; every year, Ganahl Lumber hosts The Youth Center’s Christmas tree lot during the holiday season.

The Crystal Hearts Ball was a night to recognize these exceptional individuals and demonstrate the power of community.

Brooklynn De Shazer is a student at Los Alamitos High School and a staff writer for the Griffin Gazette school newspaper